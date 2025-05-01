Field Day Sound makes its mark on Super Bowl and Olympics spots

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Field Day Sound has come far since its founding by partners Leslie Carty, Noah Woodburn and Morgan Johnson. The company, which reached new heights last year with work including a Super Bowl spot and Olympics campaigns, is Music and Sound Company of the Year at the 2025 Creativity Awards. The trio set out in 2021 to create an artist-owned and operated sound and music company built on friendship and collaboration, focusing on work-life balance, transparency and equally valuing people across disciplines. By last year, the staff grew to five with studios in Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, with the addition of sound designer, mixer and music producer Natalie Huizenga and executive producer Katie Overcash. Among 2024 highlights was work on Nike’s “Am I a Bad Person?” video, launched ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics (and winner of Film/TV/Video of the Year honors at the 2025 Creativity Awards). Narrated by Willem Dafoe, it spans quiet moments of reflection to high-energy competition, with every sound chosen to add depth and make the story more visceral and real. “They consistently went above and beyond anything we could have asked for,” Kevin Steele, a former Wieden+Kennedy copywriter now at Someplace, said in a statement. Field Day was also instrumental in Wieden’s Cannes Titanium Grand Prix-winning “DoorDash All The Ads” Super Bowl spot, featuring a voiceover from Laurence Fishburne. “This job was particularly demanding,” said Woodburn, who was sound designer, mixer and music producer, given that the ad had to incorporate a long list of Super Bowl advertisers. “We had to keep up with the pace of a live stunt and be ready to adjust the voiceover, sound design and music edits as strategic partnerships with contributing brands evolved.” “Field Day is more than an audio company,” said Alex Nassour, W+K art director. “They’re a secret partner that’s in your corner navigating temperamental celebrities, unrealistic deadlines and massive multimillion-dollar client relationships.” This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.