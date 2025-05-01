How George Felix became Chili’s ‘turnaround king’

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. When George Felix joined Chili’s Grill & Bar three years ago, he had a clear challenge. The 50-year-old casual dining chain was in sore need of a brand refresh to better connect with younger diners and be culturally relevant. It had endured a decade of traffic declines. That changed with Felix, a veteran marketer who had stints at KFC and Pizza Hut under his belt. Known for his work on successful campaigns such as KFC’s “Return of Colonel Sanders” and “Newstalgia” at Pizza Hut, Felix has been called the “brand turnaround king.” At Chili’s, he quickly got to work, deploying a new agency roster, including Mischief @ No Fixed Address, Gale, Edelman and JM&D, to serve up fresh content designed to engage and attract. Felix also moved Chili’s away from casual dining by positioning it as a competitor to fast food, at a time when consumers were tired of rising prices at lower-end chains. Fresh advertising suggested Chili’s is more affordable because it doesn’t have to pay for a pricey brand mascot. A “3 For Me” value offering tapped into consumer need for value along with quality. At the time, Felix told Ad Age that the campaign was in response to the “sticker shock” diners were experiencing from fast food. “We believe that Chili’s 3 For Me offers better value than you’ll find in any drive-thru and, with the all-new Big Smasher burger, we just made the 3 for Me even better,” he said. Such moves, along with a successful influencer marketing program that resulted in regular virality on TikTok, helped Chili’s return to the cultural zeitgeist. For his efforts, Felix has been named CMO of the Year at Ad Age’s 2025 Creativity Awards. In addition, Chili’s also triumphed in the Brand of the Year and Best ROI: Work That Works categories. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.