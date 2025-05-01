Heineken turns Irish pubs into museums to preserve their history

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Pubs aren’t just places where people drink and socialize; they can also be homes to centuries of history. When Heineken saw Irish pubs closing at an alarming rate due to rising costs, it tapped creative agency LePub to position these institutions as places of historical significance and to gain financial support. Heineken placed QR codes within four of the oldest Irish pubs—Sean’s Bar, Toners, Mother Mac’s and The Duke of York—that visitors could scan with their phones to take an augmented reality (AR) tour. The brand partnered with AR experts and historians to bring objects within the pubs to life, qualifying the establishments to apply for status as museums and earning them protected status, tax relief and other financial benefits from the Irish Heritage Council. The effort, which took Best B2B Campaign honors in the 2025 Creativity Awards, targeted local communities and Irish news media to raise awareness of the issues pubs face. It also targeted other pub owners around the world to teach them how to protect their businesses. The pubs designated as museums saw an average 30% increase in foot traffic. Visitors spent more than 134 hours listening to audio guides created for the AR tours. Tours wrapped up by sending visitors to virtual gift shops where they could purchase digital trinkets and donate the funds to pubs. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.