Holly Vega runs the show on Apple, Tubi and Minute Maid shoots

Holly Vega, Biscuit Filmworks' executive producer and Executive Producer of the Year at the 2025 Creativity Awards, can't seem to miss. She remains a steady hand at the helm of some of the top commercials, working with directors including Andreas Nilsson, Jeff Low, Clay Weiner and Steve Rogers on ads that elevate brands from Apple to Tubi. Last year, Vega helped spearhead commercials in the ongoing "Relax, It's iPhone" campaign. In "New Driver," a distressed father watches his daughter pull out of the driveway, backing into bins and peeling away. The premise: iPhone helps calm his worries with automatic check-in alerts. The commercial seems on the nose for Vega. "She's seen it all, she's the most experienced EP there is in the industry, and I owe her my career," Nilsson said. Colleagues at Biscuit Filmworks described Vega as having an "unflappable nature" with a "well-honed radar" to contend with any issues that arise in production relating to agencies and clients. It shows up in a stream of hit commercials. Apple's spots are short stories with relatable, everyday characters. Vega and Biscuit Filmworks have also produced commercials with Hollywood stars, such as Jon Hamm, and a Super Bowl spot with Tom Brady. Hamm appears in "Big Nothing," for Minute Maid, directed by Weiner. In the two-minute spot, he humorously tries to find his character to pitch the juice brand, only to find "it sells itself." Work with Tubi incorporated storytelling and data to comedic effect in the "More Popular Than" series of commercials, directed by Nilsson through agency Mischief. The Fox-owned streamer promotes its popularity by comparing its viewership numbers to other common activities in commercials titled "Divorce," "Babies," "Old Faithful" and "Water Fountains." Vega also produced the 2024 BetMGM Super Bowl commercial "Tom Has Won Enough," starring Brady and Vince Vaughn. To cap the year off, Vega led the production of a "Goonies"-inspired commercial, channeling the classic movie for Bronx hospital Montefiore Einstein.