Introducing the winners of the 2025 Ad Age Creativity Awards

We are pleased to unveil the winners of Ad Age’s ninth annual Creativity Awards. Along with our long-running A-List, the Creativity Awards celebrate the year’s most impactful and innovative ideas, the agency and marketing executives behind them and the production professionals who bring them to life. The winners were chosen by four juries comprised of leaders from top agencies, brands and production companies. They spent several weeks in February—along with a discussion day in March—weighing the merits of the entries to select a truly impressive list of winners in 48 categories. See all the 2025 Creativity Awards winners here. There are four categories in the Creativity Awards: Work, honoring powerful creative ideas; People, recognizing talent across disciplines, including creative, media and strategy; Creative Marketing, celebrating creatively effective marketers, ideas and brands; and Production, saluting the people and companies setting the standard in making these ideas a reality. Separately, a panel of Ad Age editors and TikTok executives selected a winner in the annual Best Use of TikTok category, created in partnership with TikTok. We offer a big congratulations to all the winners. See all the 2025 Creativity Awards winners here. See all the 2025 A-List Awards winners here.