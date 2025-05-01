Jeff McCrory’s strategic thinking leads to business results for clients

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. While Mischief @ No Fixed Address often attracts attention for its creativity, the secret behind the sauce may very well be the agency’s strategy department, led by Chief Strategy Officer Jeff McCrory. Chilli’s Chief Marketing Officer George Felix even called McCrory Mischief’s “secret weapon.” “Any agency can produce flashy creative, but very few can produce creativity that not only gets noticed, but drives results—and that is why Jeff is the best at what he does,” Felix said. McCrory’s impact is shown most in how his strategic vision led to work that drove business results for clients such as Tubi, Tinder, Molson Coors and others. It also led to his selection as Chief Strategy Officer of the Year at Ad Age’s 2025 Creativity Awards. For Chili’s, McCrory’s value-driven repositioning strategy led to a 14% increase in sales and a 6.5% rise in traffic. Mischief’s long-term brand strategy for Tubi led the streamer to go from relatively unknown to a platform with more than 97 million monthly viewers. Tubi’s Super Bowl 2023 work won the Grand Effie in 2024, and Mischief was named both Most Effective U.S. Agency and Most Effective Independent Agency. Overall, the agency secured 20 Effie Awards. “Jeff gets that building out effective campaigns is not about the awards, but truly driving results through the work,” said Sofia Colucci, CMO at Molson Coors. “We come to Jeff with challenges that feel complex, and it is incredible to see the shockingly simple way he looks at things.” This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.