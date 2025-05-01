Jennifer Gomes puts DEI at the core of Goodby Silverstein & Partners’ work

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at ad agencies are often focused on the HR function. But at Goodby Silverstein & Partners, they’re embedded across the agency and in the work that goes out the door—thanks to processes spearheaded by Jennifer Gomes. The agency’s head of inclusion and impact co-designed GS&P’s Supercharged process, launched in 2024, an agency-wide approach for removing bias and unearthing the truths in people’s experiences. The agency now works from the beginning, across departments and clients, to identify any biases that are holding back the work. Supercharged involves research that puts teams face-to-face with their audience, asking more provocative questions to reveal deeper motivations and committing as a team to having more honest conversations about the work. The results are evident across GS&P’s operations and results. For example, its work for Doritos Dinamita increased sales by double digits and doubled Doritos’ household penetration in the Hispanic market, the agency stated. Supercharged also helped GS&P win the General Mills pitch, as it demonstrated the agency’s ability to speak to multicultural audiences authentically and respectfully. Gomes has also started an Employee Resource Group Committee (ERGC) at GS&P. The committee has representatives from each of the agency’s Employee Resource Groups, and they review and provide feedback on strategic and creative work through the lenses of Supercharged. The ERGC also serves as an internal focus group. For her efforts, Gomes has been named Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year at Ad Age’s Creativity Awards. “DEI is not just something that’s nice to have as part of an HR platform. It should be connected to the business in a credible way,” said one Creativity Awards juror. “Her role transcends the HR function and directly impacts the work with very specific examples.” This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.