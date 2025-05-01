Kerli Teo helped launch Nike’s biggest campaign of the year

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Kerli Teo has been in the industry for 25 years, and last year was one of the most significant of her career as she helped launch one of Nike’s biggest campaigns in recent memory. As global executive producer for Wieden+Kennedy, Teo led the 2024 Olympics campaign “Winning Isn’t for Everyone” for Nike, which involved coordinating 13 athletes, including LeBron James and Serena Williams. The campaign spanned film, social media and out-of-home placements, amassing over 12 billion impressions. Building on the momentum, Teo then spearheaded “Winning Isn’t Comfortable,” a runner-focused campaign depicting the gritty realities of training. The series—which included four films garnering over 850 million views globally and OOH ads across marathons in Chicago and New York—drove a 90% increase in online searches for Nike running products. “Kerli has an uncanny ability to bring order to chaos,” said Jason White, president of Wieden+Kennedy Portland. “Her fingerprints were on every major cultural moment Nike had in 2024.” Teo, named Agency Producer of the Year at the 2025 Creativity Awards, also led other standout work including a crop circle that was used to promote Nike’s new collaboration with NBA star Victor Wembanyama, an ad celebrating the Dodgers after they won the World Series and a University of Oregon stunt featuring a 65-foot inflatable version of the university’s team mascot. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.