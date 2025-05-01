Lauren Smith leads creative with humanity at 72andSunny

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. 72andSunny had a strong year creatively in 2024, putting out impactful work that highlighted diverse perspectives for some of the industry’s biggest brands. Among its top creative directors is Lauren Smith, who spearheaded some of the agency’s work with big clients, including Mattel and United Airlines. In 72andSunny’s first ads for Mattel, Smith—named Creative Director of the Year at Ad Age’s 2025 Creativity Awards—crafted charming work about how playing with Barbie dolls can inspire confidence and creative expression in children. For United Airlines, she helped launch the carrier’s third iteration of its “Good Leads the Way” platform, telling personal stories of travelers and employees that got to the heart of who they were and why they were traveling. For the Super Bowl last year, Smith helped United launch regional spots that tapped into NFL fans’ belief in their teams, encouraging those whose teams did not make it to the Big Game to manifest a Super Bowl appearance the following year and book their flights early. Lastly, she helped lead the airline’s visual transformation with its “Big Blue” design system that updated its look from on-site airport check-ins to the United app. Smith’s leadership is also credited with extending beyond the work into 72andSunny LA’s culture. During her tenure, Smith has led the Womxn’s and Asiancy ERGs as executive sponsor and has pushed professional growth initiatives such as an online feedback portal and peer-to-peer learning series to give colleagues honest feedback. Under her leadership, the agency has returned to Ad Age’s A-List and maintained an 85% talent retention rate and 30% revenue growth. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.