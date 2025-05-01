Martin Blich transformed GroupM’s sports investment strategy

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Martin Blich, executive director of sports and live investment at GroupM U.S., secured exclusive opportunities for clients in major sports marketing moments such as the Super Bowl and the Summer Olympics, and also drove increased investment in women’s sports. As the women’s sports marketplace experienced its recent boom in ad demand, Blich—named Media Planner of the Year at the Creativity Awards—revamped GroupM’s marketplace strategy to allow clients to jump into the buzzy space. Early last year, the agency announced a devoted offering for clients that promised to secure exclusive inventory with broadcasters as well as double GroupM’s investment in women’s sports. The WPP-owned agency network later announced it had surpassed that goal, with participation from more than 20 brands including Adobe, Google, Mars, Target and Unilever. “We couldn’t be more proud of what GroupM has built, and we salute the many other advertisers who are now contributing to the monetization of women’s sports, either deepening their commitments or contributing for the first time,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and PR officer at Ally, in a statement when GroupM’s investment milestone was announced. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Blich secured an exclusive partnership with NBCUniversal to place clients in custom commercial pods around women’s events, including gymnastics, beach volleyball and water polo. Blich also worked overtime for clients in 2024’s Super Bowl LVIII, the second Big Game in history to go into overtime, negotiating additional ad space for Discover and Universal Pictures in real time during the fourth quarter as overtime became increasingly likely. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.