Meg Mitchell brought warmth and fun to United Airlines’ marketing

This story is part of Ad Age's Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Meg Mitchell, creative director of global advertising and social media at United Airlines, has helped the airline master the art of wholesome content. During her tenure, United has launched a series of relatable, human-centric campaigns that connect with people in emotional ways. Mitchell—named In-House Creative of the Year at Ad Age's 2025 Creativity Awards—led the introduction of the airline's first chief trash officer, a position held by Sesame Street's beloved Oscar the Grouch. Oscar amusingly spammed the world with emails to educate people about sustainable air fuel made from garbage. Under the "Good Leads the Way" brand platform, Mitchell spearheaded creative celebrating the different individuals who travel with United, telling their stories and their reasons for travel. These included a series of feel-good anecdotes from travelers who have flown with United, detailing pleasant experiences they had with the airline. United also made headlines around last year's Super Bowl, when it aired six regional ads starring Kyle Chandler, essentially reprising his role as Coach Taylor from "Friday Night Lights," delivering motivational speeches to different football fandoms. The ads, which offered pep talks to fans whose teams did not make it to the Big Game, were meant to inject enthusiasm so people would buy flights for the next year's game. Each highlighted United's elimination of change fees on flights. The campaign saved United millions of dollars, as it sold thousands of tickets for an 80% lower cost than if it had bought a national Super Bowl spot, yet gained 89% of the airline industry's share of voice around the game, the brand stated. Each campaign has also boosted United's social media presence.