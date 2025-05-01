Mihae Mukaida crushed it with AI adaptation and Mr. Mucus

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Mihae Mukaida, senior VP and executive director of innovation at McCann New York, helped brands take over Times Square, celebrate Formula 1’s Las Vegas Strip Grand Prix and give consumers a glimpse of their retirement futures through generative AI. She also made Mr. Mucus an easy-to-beat final boss in an AI-infused video game. Mukaida has worked with brands including Mucinex, State Street Global Advisors, MGM Resorts International and Prudential to bring campaigns to real-world settings and through dynamic digital activations. For Mucinex, McCann New York developed a game called “Mucus Masher,” played by more than 100,000 people. The brand has been squashing its mascot for years in its ads, and now consumers could do it in the game. Players prompted AI to create images of anything they could imagine to smash Mr. Mucus. Mukaida has mixed brand activations with high-tech adaptation, making her Creative Technologist of the Year at Ad Age’s 2025 Creativity Awards. She helped lead McCann’s integration of new tech into its operations through partnerships with Adobe and Getty, which distribute generative AI tools to the teams at the agency. For State Street Global Advisors, Mukaida helped the financial firm set a Guinness World Record for the most people ringing a bell in one hour, as State Street celebrated investors at the Nasdaq closing bell ceremony in Times Square in October. For the F1 Grand Prix, MGM Resorts International attracted racegoers to its three-day party at the Shoey Bar, where partiers drank champagne from authentic racing footwear. For Prudential’s Flash Forward campaign, Mukaida helped develop a generative AI app for people to imagine their retired selves through aged-up selfies. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.