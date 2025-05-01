How handmade dolls helped address a children’s organ donor shortage

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. In 2024, handmade dolls were placed in medical waiting rooms across the U.K., representing the 233 children then waiting for an organ transplant. Only 52% of families in the country provide consent for their children to be organ donors, which has led to a severe shortage. Health provider NHS Blood and Transplant and agency VML created the experiential campaign, called “Waiting to Live,” to shed light on the shortage and encourage more families to register as organ donors. The partners enlisted artists to create dolls in a range of styles; some were made of simple canvas fabric and tubular limbs, while others sported patterned knitwear or were accompanied by stuffed pets. The figurines sat in waiting rooms, each with a QR code to connect viewers with resources describing how they could help. The campaign was further amplified across TV, cinema, out-of-home and social media, as well as 263 pieces of press coverage on its launch date in late 2023. OOH campaigns featured phrases such as “At 3, your best quality shouldn’t be patience” and “For over 230 children … the whole world is a waiting room.” Over a three-month run, the campaign generated 1.5 billion impressions and inspired 5,000 new donor registrations to the NHS Organ Donor Register. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.