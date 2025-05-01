Nike’s ‘Am I a Bad Person?’ reintroduced bold and provocative marketing to the brand

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Nike stepped back onto the world stage in a provocative and controversial way with the introduction of its “Winning Isn’t For Everyone” campaign before the 2024 Paris Olympics. The campaign anthem film, “Am I a Bad Person?,” highlighted top athletes with the bold assertion that only those with a winning mindset are built for success. The spot from Wieden+Kennedy featured voiceover musings from Willem Dafoe suggesting that elite athletes’ No. 1 goal is to destroy their rivals. The spot flexed Nike’s roster of world-renowned athletes in a series of artful vignettes, including LeBron James, Serena Williams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Qinwen Zheng, A’ja Wilson, Vinicius Junior (Vini Jr.), Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Sha’Carri Richardson and the late Kobe Bryant. Not everyone was initially impressed. The film struck a nerve among those who worried about the kind of message it might send to children and society at large about winning over sportsmanship. But the spot was distinctly Nike, delivering on its promise after then-CEO John Donahoe said Nike’s brand marketing needed to be bolder. The campaign earned Film/TV/Video of the Year honors at the 2025 Creativity Awards. “I love the take [of the spot],” said one juror. “There’s only one winner. It’s lonely at the top. It’s unpopular. All of the other brands in the space are taking a populist approach, and this is a return to quintessential Nike.” W+K’s Becca Taylor was named Strategic Planner of the Year at the 2025 Creativity Awards for her work on Nike and Field Day Sound was awarded Music and Sound Company of the Year, due in part to its work on “Am I a Bad Person?” This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.