2025 Creativity Awards: Best Use of TikTok

Nutter Butter’s bizarre TikTok videos more than doubled its following—and created a viral marketing moment

Three screenshots of surreal TikToks from Nutter Butter's account
Nutter Butter's surreal TikTok videos went viral on TikTok and beyond, garnering nearly 250 million total views. (Official Nutter Butter)
May 01, 2025 02:00 AM

