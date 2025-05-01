Nutter Butter’s bizarre TikTok videos more than doubled its following—and created a viral marketing moment

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. The word “unhinged” frequently gets thrown around in conversations about brand strategies on TikTok. But unhinged is truly the best way to describe the series of surreal videos Nutter Butter produced for the platform. They blend nightmarish imagery and distorted vocals with a recurring cast of cryptic characters, such as Aidan, named after a brand superfan who has regularly commented on the brand’s posts, and Nutey Nuter, one of the brand’s peanut butter cookies with a human face. The so-called “Nutterverse” that Nutter Butter built on TikTok took the platform by storm last fall after users began circulating the bizarre videos among friends and followers. The brand harnessed that flood of comments and user-generated videos surrounding the series to shape the story beats and character moments across its TikTok content. The Mondelēz International brand’s effort was awarded Best Use of TikTok at Ad Age’s 2025 Creativity Awards. Indeed, Nutter Butter’s TikTok content first landed on many users’ For You pages after the brand stitched a video from a user who asked if the brand was “okay.” That video has since garnered over 20 million views and 1.3 million likes. Nutter Butter’s TikTok strategy, spearheaded by Dentsu Creative, has since garnered nearly 250 million views and more than 15 million engagements with zero media budget. It also drove over 1 million users to hit the “follow” button on Nutter Butter’s TikTok account, which currently sits at 1.6 million followers. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.