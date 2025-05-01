Nutter Butter’s surreal social media series launched the brand into a new marketing era

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Nutter Butter entered 2024 intending to capture the attention of Gen Z consumers after more than a decade of minimal advertising and zero paid media spend. Several months (and nearly 250 million views) later, the Mondelēz International brand’s viral series of surreal TikTok videos succeeded in not only cutting through to notoriously elusive Gen Zers but also captivating consumers of all ages across social media. The effort was honored as Social Campaign of the Year at the 2025 Creativity Awards. The brand’s slew of deeply bizarre TikTok videos combining recurring characters with nightmarish and chaotic imagery—which Nutter Butter collectively refers to as the “Nutterverse”—quickly garnered tens of millions of views after a TikTok user highlighted its surreal videos, asking if the brand was “OK.” Within just a few weeks, Nutter Butter had racked up 1 million new TikTok followers as users fell down the Nutterverse rabbit hole. The video series also received more than 15 million engagements and spawned more than 20,000 organic posts from users discussing the absurdity of Nutter Butter’s TikTok content and sharing their theories about the characters and plot lines comprising the Nutterverse. Each video also wove in the brand’s peanut butter cookies among its surreal images, driving users to comment about their sudden Nutter Butter craving. And those comments weren’t just talk, as Nutter Butter saw its household penetration climb 16.5% year over year. “I don’t understand half of it, and that’s what I love about it,” one Creativity Awards juror said. Another referred to Nutter Butter as “the little brand that could,” calling its TikTok strategy “a great case study for how brands, with little money, can really make things [that are] super impactful.” This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.