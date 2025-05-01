How PetPace and L&C used dog data to power an earthquake early-detection system

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. PetPace, maker of a health monitoring collar for pets, put that data to good use by developing Animal Alerts, an earthquake monitoring system that sources its information from the physiological responses of dogs. It’s a strange concept, but scientific evidence suggests dogs may be able to anticipate earthquakes far in advance of humans, according to observed changes in their physiology and behavior. PetPace, in collaboration with agency L&C, saw an opportunity to use its smart collar product to test the idea and help real people. Animal Alerts launched in Lima, Peru, where seismic activity is common. Volunteers had their dogs wear PetPace’s collars, which were monitored for abnormal activity. When observations of the data suggested a possible earthquake, alerts were sent out all over the city through geotargeted mobile notifications, digital billboards and radio. The proactive approach gave people time to prepare before an earthquake hit. The campaign generated a 98% increase in PetPace collar sales in markets including the U.S., Chile, Peru and Mexico. More importantly, the effort has helped protect 9 million people by proactively detecting more than 47 seismic activities. “This was a great campaign in terms of really leveraging data and doing something pretty remarkable,” said one Creativity Awards juror. The work was also named Tech Innovation of the Year at the 2025 Creativity Awards. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.