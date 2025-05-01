Dogs save the day thanks to PetPace’s repurposed smart collar

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. The best uses of technology are those that use shiny new toys not merely to impress but to inspire. This is why PetPace and agency L&C are the winners of Tech Innovation of the Year at Ad Age’s 2025 Creativity Awards. PetPace used its smart dog collar to power an early-detection system for earthquakes. That these two vastly different technologies could be paired together is a testament to the brand’s creativity. Indeed, scientific evidence suggests dogs may be able to anticipate earthquakes far in advance of humans, according to observed changes in their physiology and behavior. From this idea came “Animal Alerts,” a platform used to detect early signs of seismic activity and notify people so they have time to evacuate. PetPace launched Animal Alerts in Lima, Peru, where seismic activity is common. Volunteers had their dogs wear PetPace’s smart collars, which collected the animals’ physiological data and monitored it for any abnormal activity. When observations of this data suggested a possible earthquake, alerts were sent out all over Lima through an omnichannel strategy familiar to marketers: geotargeted mobile notifications, digital billboards and radio. The innovation generated a 98% increase in PetPace collar sales in multiple markets, while lending protection to 9 million people for more than 47 detected seismic activities. PetPace is now hoping to bring the platform to a global audience as it expands its efforts to other countries with high earthquake potential. The work has also been named Creative Data Campaign of the Year at the 2025 Creativity Awards. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.