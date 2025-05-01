FCB New York’s Pieter Claeys and Roxane Schneider made the impossible possible through creativity

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Pieter Claeys and Roxane Schneider are known for being the dynamic duo that creates far-fetched, over-the-top ideas that make the impossible possible. The FCB New York creative team is behind some of the most talked-about work in the industry for brands including Michelob Ultra, Spotify Advertising and Budweiser. For Spotify Advertising, the duo, who hail from Belgium, transformed a spreadsheet into a canvas for a full-length music video in “Spreadbeats,” which highlighted Spotify’s video ad capabilities to media planners. The work went on to win a Grand Prix for Digital Craft at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2024. For Michelob Ultra, Claeys and Schneider created “Dreamcaster,” a campaign in which the brand used AI and spatial audio to create a new sensory way for a blind person to enjoy a basketball game and commentate. With Pitch.com, a challenger to Google Slides, they found some of the most outlandish ideas on the internet and turned them into real-time demos for the platform—such as a pitch for a movie on Deadpool’s dog in the movie “Deadpool & Wolverine.” They created a pitch for “Dogpool,” driving a 3,109% increase in social-driven sign-ups and 57% growth in overall sign-ups, with no media budget. Their outside-of-the-box work has been recognized with 24 Lions in two years and a Sports Emmy in 2024 for “Dreamcaster,” among other awards. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.