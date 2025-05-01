How the Prison Library Project smuggled women’s health books into jails

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. It takes courage, gall and grit to launch an advocacy campaign that could result in criminal charges. Fortunately, the Prison Library Project has never been afraid of jails. The prison literacy nonprofit’s winning campaign for Best Work for Good: Pro Bono/Nonprofit at Ad Age’s Creativity Awards addressed the lack of access to health education materials in women’s prisons by toeing the legal line of permissible materials in prisons. In the U.S., 20 states ban women’s health books in prisons because they’re deemed “too sexually explicit.” This, in turn, often puts incarcerated women at higher risk of dying from preventable diseases due to a lack of education. The Prison Library Project launched a campaign to get women more access to health books by smuggling them into prisons. The organization created a 250-page book titled “Contrabanned,” which it sent, page by page, as individual letters to incarcerated women. Outsmarting state prison bans by using the legal mail system, the organization spent months mailing pages, which the prisoners used dental floss to stitch together. The book, created by female health literacy experts and medical students in partnership with agency Purpose Group, covered topics including menstrual health, breast cancer and sexual health. It was written simply and clearly with visual illustrations designed for nearly 1 million incarcerated women in the U.S., 70% of whom read at less than a fourth-grade level. The book garnered hundreds of responses from women in the prison system, who requested more topics be added and thanked the organization for its efforts. It also resulted in more than 100,000 signatures on a petition advocating passage of the Prison Libraries Act of 2023, a federal bill to establish a grant program to provide library services for incarcerated individuals. In evaluating the work, one Creativity Awards juror said the “Contrabanned” project was “a really clever way to skirt the legal system.” This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.