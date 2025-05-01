Professional Women’s Hockey League got a meaningful glow-up

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. The new names and looks of Professional Women’s Hockey League teams, developed by Flower Shop, constituted more than just a rebrand. It was a colorful and creative statement that women’s pro hockey is here to stay and won Best Rebrand at this year’s Creativity Awards. It started from a clean sheet of ice. Because of the rapid establishment of the league, the six PWHL teams hit the rink without team nicknames or uniform designs for their inaugural 2024 season. They wore identically styled temporary jerseys with only a trim color and diagonal city names to distinguish each from the others. But as the action on the ice and the full arenas would demonstrate, fans fell in love anyway, presenting Flower Shop with an unusual challenge: naming the sextuplets when they were already a year old. The agency was also asked to design a look for each that was unique, but part of a cohesive family. Mindful of the role of fans in the league’s success, Flower Shop set out to craft team names that would impart local pride, resonate with fans and endure over time. Revealed in September were the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montreal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres. The names reflected a deep understanding of each city’s character: The Sceptres, for example, channel Toronto’s nickname as the Queen City; the New York Sirens capture the city’s ambient sound; the Minnesota Frost its frigid winter weather. Jersey designs showed creative thoughtfulness, with logos, hidden elements and dynamic typography—every bit as ornate as NHL gear. The Boston Fleet logo mimics an anchor, with a flowing water design within; the Charge’s sparking logo reflects the energy in the arena. The Creativity Awards judges said they were impressed by the transformation from “no brand to a brand,” as one juror put it, while helping to change perceptions of women’s pro hockey. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.