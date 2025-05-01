Director Rosie May Bird Smith blends humor with heart in her commercials

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. As comedy continues its resurgence in advertising, Rosie May Bird Smith of Biscuit Filmworks U.K. is proving to be a fresh, exciting voice on the directing side—bringing a deft touch to spots often centered around endearingly absurd scenarios. Bird Smith, named Director to Watch at Ad Age’s 2025 Creativity Awards, helmed several notable commercial projects over the past year. Through FCB London, she directed social films for Andrex, the toilet paper brand, created under the banner “Get Comfortable,” encouraging Brits to bust free from toilet taboos. The three films—“His Place,” “Megaroll” and “Poo POV”—offer a wry comedy through unexpected setups and charming performances. The social films augmented a broadcast campaign directed by fellow Biscuit director Andreas Nilsson, himself a noted absurdist. Also on Bird Smith’s 2024 reel is a humorous spot for Müller Light yogurt, “Charity Shop,” out of VCCP, spotlighting the snack and dessert brand as a simple, healthier option. The ad features an unlikely hero, Brian, who daydreams about the possibilities of all that his choice of snack could bring—amusingly exaggerating the category norms. Bird Smith—whose short film “Herd Immunity” has earned significant praise and won gold at the British Short Film Awards—has continued her strong commercial run in 2025. Her recent work includes a spot for the Current Account Switch Service (CASS) through agency House 337 that suggests switching bank accounts is a bit like a blind date—you don’t want any surprises. Ross Newton, creative director at House 337, called Bird Smith—who is a former agency creative—“an absolute dream” to work with. “Rosie found out that the creative team behind the [CASS spot] had only been on one shoot before and hadn’t been able to be very hands-on,” Newton said. “She grabbed them from the video village and let them sit in the incredibly cramped shoot location with her so they could see, hear and experience everything that was going on. This really sums up Rosie. She will do whatever it takes to create the very best work, but will happily take people on the ride with her.” The throughline in all of her work is “her ability to blend humor with heart,” Biscuit stated in its entry. “Expertly using absurdism that is rooted in reality, she weaves her love of humanity, and her celebration of all the weird things that humans do, into all that she directs.” This is the second straight year that a Biscuit filmmaker has been named Director to Watch. Bine Bach earned the accolade last year. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.