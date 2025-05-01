Spotify is all business in ‘Spreadbeats for Spotify’

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Spotify has been nailing consumer-facing marketing for about a decade with “Wrapped,” a year-end gift to music listeners, but last year it leaped into B2B by sliding into agencies’ spreadsheets. Spotify’s “Spreadbeats” excelled, winning Craft of the Year: Digital/Tech honors at the 2025 Creativity Awards. In June, Spotify sent its Spreadbeats message in a musical Excel file targeting the marketing world. The file appears to be like any basic media plan, but then the green E7 cell awakens with blinking eyes to a pulsing electronic dance music track by John Summit. The grooving little cell wreaks havoc on the spreadsheet, flying across a visual feast of computer graphics. The campaign was for Spotify Advertising, which has been trying to turn industry attention to its ad formats. The streaming music giant has been known for its audio advertising, but wanted to stress how it also offers video, which advertisers can sometimes overlook. The stylish Excel music video was a chance to get that message across. It took some old-school coding to create the music video in a 10-megabyte Excel file. FCB New York had to use compression techniques, reverting to old data and algorithm tricks to achieve the effects. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.