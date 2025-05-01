Untold Studios is behind the creatures in standout ads for Disney, DirecTV and Virgin Media

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. There is not a single line of dialogue in the Disney 2024 holiday short film “The Boy and the Octopus.” No words are needed because the visual effects speak for themselves. The star of the Taika Waititi-directed film, a cute and charismatic octopus named Blub Blub, was created by Untold Studios, whose mastery of photo realism elevates the story about a boy and his unlikely friend. Untold Studios even developed a skin system for Blub Blub that allowed the creators to change the color, pattern and shape of the cells in the octopus’ skin. Such attention to detail is why Untold Studios is the Ad Age Creativity Awards VFX Production Company of the Year. The London-based studio had its tentacles in plenty of standout work last year, including making the pigeons for DirecTV’s “For the Birds” campaign (voiced by Steve Buscemi and Henry Winkler). It was also behind a speedboat-driving walrus in Virgin Media O2’s “To Better and Beyond” campaign. It’s so lifelike, said one Creativity Awards juror, “People are literally like, is that Walrus real in the Virgin commercial?” Untold Studios, which also has offices in Mumbai and Los Angeles, bills itself as “the world’s first fully cloud-based VFX studio.” It has begun incorporating AI into its process to replace mundane day-to-day tasks, “allowing artists to focus on the creative elevation of content rather than technical manipulation,” it stated. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.