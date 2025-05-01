Vaseline creates first skincare product designed for and with transgender women

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Hormone replacement therapy can dry out skin due to hormonal imbalances. Despite this, the skincare market has done little to address the unique needs of people in the process of transitioning. Last year, Unilever’s Vaseline and WPP’s Ogilvy created Transition Body Lotion to fill this gap in the market. On March 31, International Transgender Day of Visibility, Transition Body Lotion landed on the shelves of 670 health and beauty care chain stores across Thailand, which has one of the world’s largest transgender populations, becoming a permanent addition to Vaseline’s product line. It is the first “clinically-proven” body lotion for transgender women. The effort was awarded the Best Work for Good, Brand, at the 2025 Creativity Awards. The brand held focus groups, consulted with gender reassignment specialists and dermatologists and regularly heard feedback from the transgender community to inform the two-year product development process. The community simultaneously championed the product online as Vaseline crafted a targeted campaign spanning connected TV, online video, print and social media. The product quickly sold out in several stores as purchase intent grew by 725% above benchmark and social media sentiment soared. The campaign generated 158 million impressions in Thailand alone and won the Grand Prix in the Glass: The Lion for Change category at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.