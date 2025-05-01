How O2 and VCCP used AI to scam phone scammers

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Phone scammers are a nuisance to seemingly everyone, but U.K. phone network O2 flipped the issue on its head by developing an AI-generated grandmother meant to be a nuisance to scammers. Working with agency VCCP and its subsidiary Faith, O2 trained an AI model on hours of conversations with grandparents to create Daisy, the perfect “scambaiter,” or someone who combats attempted fraud. Daisy emulated many of the conversational quirks known to beloved grandmothers, such as telling rambling anecdotes and forgetting important information like bank details, here used as mechanisms to waste scammers’ time. O2’s campaign—named Best Use of AI at Ad Age’s 2025 Creativity Awards—was not just a humorous response to an unfortunate reality, but meant to shield users from actual harm. The idea was that as long as scammers were stuck with Daisy, they could not irritate and rip off other people. The effort thwarted more than 1,000 scheming scammers, the brand stated. Daisy went on to draw widespread attention from news outlets around the world and generated over 1 billion earned impressions. She also helped O2 position itself as a phone company willing to take real action to improve network experience for its customers. “Knowing how big scamming is with older generations, it’s a real thing and a real problem,” said one Creativity Awards juror. “The fact that O2, a mobile company, is bringing this to you—that’s pretty great. It scratched a personal itch for me, to be honest.” This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.