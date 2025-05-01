McDonald’s fans ate up ‘WcDonald’s,’ the chain’s anime world

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. For over 30 years, McDonald’s had been showing up in anime as “WcDonald’s,” as creators avoided licensing fees. The fast feeder and Wieden+Kennedy embraced the flip, and turned the nod into a month-long campaign with the WcDonald’s meal—WcNuggets and Savory Chili sauce—that paid homage to anime culture. For the packaging, McDonald’s tapped former DC Comics illustrator and manga artist Acky Bright to create a manga strip for the WcDonald’s meal bag. The WcDonald’s Sauce had a holographic top, a nod to anime trading cards, while McNuggets clamshell boxes became “WcNuggets” and french fry boxes also featured the upside-down “M.” The 2024 effort was named Print/Design/OOH Campaign of the Year at Ad Age’s 2025 Creativity Awards. McDonald’s flew team members to Japan to partner with Studio Pierrot, known for “Naruto” and “Bleach.” Bright also created several characters, including a WcDonald’s customer named Hashirune; a WcDonald’s employee named Mr. Bev; and WcDizer 3000, a Transformer-like robot. They made up the cast for four original anime shorts that touched on typical genres, including action, romance, mecha and fantasy, all tied back to the WcDonald’s sauce. Fans could read the digital manga through a QR code on the bags. McDonald’s even brought its anime alter ego into the real world with a pop-up WcDonald’s restaurant in Los Angeles. The campaign seems to have been a hit. According to the award entry, demand for WcDonald’s sauce exceeded projections by double in one week and boosted McNuggets sales by 8.8%. Creativity Awards judges praised the campaign for its “depth” through multiple touchpoints. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.