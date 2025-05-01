Work Editorial evokes a range of emotions in spots for computers to the Paralympics

This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Work Editorial showcased a range of work last year, including a powerful ad for the 2024 Paralympic Games, a touching spot for British Airways, a cheeky ad about returning to the office for HP and a creepy-cool trailer for a boxing match in Riyadh. Work Editorial’s Rich Orrick—also named Editor of the Year in the 2025 Creativity Awards—edited “Considering What?” for Channel 4’s coverage of the Paris Paralympics. The driving ad begins with objects flying up to the ceiling, showing that gravity, time and force don’t care if athletes are disabled. Shots from the ad created its soundtrack, including breaking glass, a man laughing and someone saying how well the athletes are doing “for someone like that.” Creativity Awards jurors—who named Work Editorial as Editorial Company of the Year—praised the work for being “incredibly unique,” with the edit being critical to its success. An HP spot edited by Stewart Reeves cleverly wove together different executives’ views on remote, hybrid and return-to-work mandates. Among all the jargon, HP products remained a constant, wherever work gets done. A calmer spot from Uncommon Creative Studio for British Airways, edited by Ben Jordan, cuts back and forth between a baby sleeping on a flight and her life as a child, teen and young adult on what seems to be an annual family beach trip. Work Editorial team members also worked on the “Shōgun” TV series and a trailer for the rematch between boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury in Riyadh. This story is part of Ad Age’s Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here.