Ogilvy’s ‘Michael CeraVe’ set the bar for social-first Super Bowl campaigns

This story is part of Ad Age's Creativity Awards coverage. See all the 2025 Creativity Award winners here. Two 2024 Super Bowl campaigns came down to the wire in the race for Campaign of the Year at Ad Age's 2025 Creativity Awards. In the end, CeraVe's "Michael CeraVe" edged DoorDash's "DoorDash All the Ads" thanks to a social-first strategy and clever and amusing content, seeded weeks before the February 2024 game, that had consumers buzzing and other brands watching enviously from the sidelines. The campaign, led by Ogilvy PR, imagined if the actor Michael Cera had formulated CeraVe's products (a goofy rumor that had circulated on social media for years). It initially came to life with a carefully planned "leak" strategy, with videos in social media shot by Prettybird directors Tim & Eric (Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim) showing Cera writing his name on CeraVe bottles in a drugstore. The effort eventually included over 450 influencer partnerships, including "paparazzi" photos and tabloid placements. All told, the campaign put a buzzy, celebrity face on what was a potentially boring message: that CeraVe was, in fact, developed by dermatologists (a claim that competitors are increasingly hijacking). The Super Bowl spot itself, also directed by Tim & Eric, amused audiences by being framed as a parody of fragrance commercials. After the game, Ad Age named it the No. 1 commercial of the broadcast. The work was unmissable leading up to the game, with huge awareness and impression metrics. And it drove record moisturizer sales for CeraVe for the week following the Super Bowl, the brand stated. Creativity Awards jurors were torn between "Michael CeraVe" and Wieden+Kennedy Portland's "DoorDash All the Ads," which was hugely ambitious and logistically daunting. Essentially a giant product demo, DoorDash struck dozens of brand partnerships as part of a contest to deliver products and services from every other advertiser on the 2024 Super Bowl to one lucky winner. "What tipped me toward CeraVe is I think it was holistically brilliant," said one Creativity Awards juror. "It was socially brilliant. The spot was brilliant. The long tail was brilliant. In terms of a full campaign ecosystem, I think it nailed it at every touchpoint."