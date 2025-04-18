Last call for 2025 Young Creatives Contest

The final deadline for the 2025 Young Creatives Contest is Monday. This year Ad Age partnered with Zappi, inviting entrants to create one compelling piece of creative—a single image, a tagline, new packaging or a video—for a fictional brand of sparkling water. The prize? A trip to the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where you’ll be a guest of honor at the annual Ad Age Lawn Party. Additionally, the winner and finalists will receive exclusive consumer insights from Zappi—offering a rare opportunity to understand how audiences respond to their creative. The global contest is free and open to students, full-time agency creatives and freelance creatives 30 years old or younger as of June 18, 2025. Ad Age and Zappi will announce a number of finalists, but only one winner (or creative duo) will be selected. The final deadline is April 21 at 5 p.m. ET. Submit your entry at AdAge.com/YoungCreatives.