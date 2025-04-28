Creator economy trends—how brand-creator partnerships are evolving in 2025

As the industry gears up for a season of marquee events—from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to VidCon—Ad Age invites you to our next Editors Roundtable, an exclusive networking experience for All Access subscribers. The conversation will take place on June 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Ad Age’s New York office, with a virtual attendance option available. Sign up for the event here. Get exclusive updates, stories and features with an All Access subscription Led by Editor-in-Chief Jeanine Poggi and Reporter Gillian Follett, the intimate discussion will explore how advertisers and content creators are reshaping their partnerships in an era defined by social media shifts, expanding influencer budgets and the rise of creator-led entrepreneurship. Attendees will walk away with insights into what creators actually want in brand collaborations and how marketers are evolving influencer strategies. Sign up for the Editors Roundtable here. About the Editors Roundtable series The Editors Roundtable is a quarterly event series that offers All Access subscribers a rare chance to connect directly with Ad Age journalists and industry leaders. Each session is built around a timely, high-impact theme—delivered with the depth, nuance and insider access only Ad Age can provide. Expect thought-provoking conversations, fresh perspectives and actionable takeaways to power your work and strategy. This is more than a discussion. It’s your front-row seat to the future of marketing and media.