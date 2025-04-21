Join Ad Age at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

Break out the rosé—Ad Age is headed back to Cannes. The 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will run from June 16-20, and our editorial team will be on the ground covering the winners, chasing the biggest stories and hosting insightful conversations with industry leaders. See what Ad Age has planned for Cannes and sign up here. On Wednesday, June 18, we’ll once again host a gathering for The List, a group of advertising, marketing and media thought leaders brought together by Ad Age and Meta. Later that evening, we’ll host our annual Cannes Lawn Party, celebrating the winners of our 2025 Young Creatives Contest and toasting creative powerhouses across the industry. New this year is The CMO Collective @ Chez Vayner—an exclusive, off-the-Croisette strategy gathering. Hosted by Ad Age and VaynerMedia, the intimate experience on Tuesday, June 17 will bring together chief marketing officers, brand leaders and select partners for a day of curated discussions and high-level strategy sessions. From creative roadmaps and AI innovation to data, culture and storytelling, the programming is designed to spark new ideas and forge unexpected connections. Expect high-impact networking, interactive roundtables and insights from some of the industry’s sharpest minds—all in a focused, relaxed setting. With a view of what’s next and a seat at the table, The CMO Collective @ Chez Vayner will offer a rare chance to recharge, reconnect and reimagine the future of marketing—on your own terms. See what Ad Age has planned for Cannes and sign up here.