NewFronts 2025—key ad tech and AI insights for marketers

For marketers navigating the shifting sands of programmatic advertising, the 2025 NewFronts delivered a clear message: the future is automated, AI-assisted and happening now. Google, Yahoo and others used the stage to showcase how demand-side platforms (DSPs) are evolving to make media planning smarter, faster, and more performance-driven. From AI tools that generate connected TV ad packages with a few keystrokes to automated bidding systems that promise better ROAS (return on ad spend) without human tinkering, the platforms are positioning themselves as the new power players in the upfront ecosystem.