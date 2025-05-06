How Tubi is positioning its ad products for buyers leaving traditional TV

Tubi wants to be the streaming platform that reconciles two advertising worlds—the one moving away from cable and the one chasing business outcomes on digital. At its solo NewFronts presentation, the Fox-owned AVOD pitched buyers a suite of tools designed to make streaming ads feel more like the TV buys they’re walking away from. With features like guaranteed placement within curated content bundles and contextual ad targeting by genre, Tubi‘s approach borrows the structure of legacy TV while layering on the performance metrics and interactivity that have become the obsession of modern media plans.