Autodesk CMO Dara Treseder on AI’s new phase, Gen Z in the workforce and brand-building

Among the lessons Autodesk Chief Marketing Officer Dara Treseder has learned at Possible this year is that the AI hype cycle has entered a new phase; even with the rise of Gen Z in the workforce, marketers still face a gap meeting needs for tech talent; and performance marketing inevitably hits a wall of diminishing returns without brand-building basics. Plus, it can be hard to be a CMO in a place where vendors outnumber marketers about two to one. The veteran of marketing at Peloton, GE Ventures, Carbon, Apple and Goldman Sachs also brings a breadth of experience that led her to teach something at Possible: Marketers really don’t need to take public positions on everything, particularly when it’s not relevant to their brands. Below, Treseder shares her outlook on those issues and more. (This conversation was lightly edited for length and clarity) What have you learned at Possible this year? The first thing is that the AI hype cycle has peaked. I should say P-I-Q-U-E-D and P-E-A-K-E-D. We’re in a situation where AI is here to stay. And for me, it’s a validation, because earlier this year, I created a martech and AI group within my organization. We always had marketing operations martech. But adding AI as a core component to that function was really important. Here, the leaders are saying this has to be a core part of our business. The other thing that’s been interesting is Gen Z in the workforce and their buying power. We just released our third annual State of Design & Make Report. And one of the things we saw was this big skills gap in terms of businesses not finding people with the right technical skills to hire, especially around AI. Even with Gen Z coming, there’s still that skills gap. How do we address it? That has been, I think, a big focus of this conference. But also, how do I market to Gen Z? And the third thing that’s been interesting is just around storytelling and getting back to basics. In marketing, we go through these cycles. And for a long time it was all about performance. Now, it’s actually that with your performance marketing, you’re going to have diminishing returns if there isn’t a core, if you’re not doing the hard work on the brand side. [Related: Why Gen Z needs mentorship, not criticism, from managers] Is it good, or is it hard, to be a CMO at Possible? I hear some of the other CMOs are getting hit on a lot by vendors as they walk the halls. It is hard. I have Chloe Meyere, head of brand communications, out there doing blocking, How different is business-to-business from consumer marketing? There are certain things that are unique in terms of account-based marketing. There’s a lot more event-based marketing. There’s a lot more field marketing, a lot more thought leadership. But I think in terms of the overarching marketing job to be done, it’s the same, which is, how do I solve my customer problems, and how do I make my customer pick me? How do I get into the initial consideration set? How do I do it effectively and efficiently? I like to say, I don’t think of business to business or business to consumer. I think of business to human. There’s a human at the other side of the of the conversation. B2B is actually a more emotional purchase than B2C, and people often don’t realize it. If I go out and buy a toothbrush and I don’t like it, worst thing is I throw it away. If I go out and I convince my boss to invest tens of millions of dollars in some software that doesn’t work, I could lose my job. My team could lose their jobs. The stakes are that much higher. So I think it’s been unfortunate that some folks have thought let’s just make B2B boring and dry. I do not believe that, because I’ve actually found that in B-to-B marketing, you have to be creative. You have to be innovative. Because there is a lot of emotion around the decision. Tell me about the “Opine with a Spine” approach you’re talking about on stage. It’s about how you lead with values in a changing environment. I think this is an important conversation, because we’re in a time where there’s a lot of uncertainty, and everyone is sort of trying to figure out, how do I navigate this uncertainty. As a company and as a brand, it’s so important that you understand what matters most and why, and that you are able to be consistent. There was an era of say everything, and then there have been eras of say nothing. And I think hopefully we’re entering the era of say the right thing, the thing that really matters. That’s what the conversation is about. How do we get into that zone of genius where we are saying the right thing, the thing that matters so that we’re advancing our brand, we’re advancing our businesses, but we’re not taking up space in conversations that are disingenuous, conversations where we’re just trying to be on trend or it’s not core to our business. We shouldn’t be involved in those conversations. Nobody asked for your brand‘s opinion on this topic, so you don’t need to have an opinion on this topic. Because of the political climate, is the fear of not saying the right thing greater than it used to be? It’s always a good idea to say the right thing and to be thoughtful about it. I definitely think that there is a lot more more caution in the environment than I’ve seen in previous years. But to be honest, I think there was always caution. It just was maybe around different things, right?