Visa’s CMO on AI agents, ad tech and the future of creativity

Visa Chief Marketing Officer Frank Cooper III is thinking as deeply about the future of AI in marketing as anyone in the industry, and it showed on stage at Possible, where he led a fireside chat with Dylan Hendricks, the Ten-Year Forecast director at Institute for the Future. Cooper, who has been focused particularly on AI agents, was talking a few hours before Visa announced the launch of Visa Intelligent Commerce, which opens Visa‘s payments network to developers building AI commerce agents. In an interview following the panel, Cooper covered some of the thornier questions about AI in marketing. Those include whether consumers and marketers can trust the agents that are supposedly working for them, what he wanted from all the ad tech vendors assembled in Miami Beach and whether AI-led optimization could be a creative doom loop. This conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity. Tell me about the new AI products you’re launching today. We’ve made a conscious decision that we want to be on the leading edge of agentic commerce. And if you look back at our history from 1958, when [Visa founder] Dee Hock first held a card, and said this is an access device to anything of value, we maintain that mindset. We’re in a place now where AI-driven agents are becoming increasingly autonomous and making purchase decisions for people. We want to be a part of removing friction from that process and increasing access. As a consumer, I’m not always sure I trust agents to make decisions on my behalf or know what prompts are really driving them. Do you think Visa can be trusted to do that? One of the things we take very, very seriously is trust. There is no monetary system, no system of value exchange that has ever worked in the history of mankind without trust. We’ve been fortunate to be one of the most trusted brands in the world. That’s the one thing that we think is inviolable for us. But AI agents—and Dylan kind of touched on this (during the panel discussion)—they’ll be all over the place. There will be all sorts of issues that will pop up, all sorts of opportunities. They will get better and better and better over time. Part of what we’re trying to do is to limit the negative outcomes that you can experience through that process. We’re trying to give the tools to our partners to limit those negative outcomes. When you’re a CMO, the AI trust question actually works both ways. You have digital platforms that use agentic AI to do media buying. How much do you trust them to do it? How much visibility do you feel you get into the prompts that drive them? My belief is that over time, we will all have our own agents and multiple agents serving different things. We will trust our own agents because we are essentially programming those agents, and those agents will get much more familiar with us. What gets tricky is when you go out into the world and there are third-party agents acting on your behalf. I’m seeing this in the music industry. I had an interesting conversation with an independent music artist, and he said, “My management team now is going to be AI.” I asked “What do you mean?” He said, “All the vertical functions I need, this AI agent can serve that, so it’s fantastic.” However, what happens when a third party says, “I have an AI agent that can actually book your shows?” That becomes another leap of trust. I think that’s where it gets more difficult. I believe that we all have trust in our personal AI assistants, but as it goes out into the world and interacts with other agents, I think that’s a layer where there’s a lot of uncertainty. Eventually, we’re going to see more agent-to-agent communication. It gets even trickier. Organizationally, how do you manage AI? How well-versed do you think your team is? We’re all figuring this out as we go. And I think there’s least three phases to org design of this. I think we’re in the first phase. The first phase is human, with AI as an assistant. We figure some things out. I’m really going to make all the decisions. I’m going to execute those decisions for the most part. I think the second phase is going to be human and AI agents collaborating. We, as the executives still making the decisions and executing them. The third phase is where it gets interesting. And this is more of a leap, but the third phase is where it’s human-led, but AI executed, and so where the executives set the direction, kind of set the values parameters and set the constraints, but then the agents go out and start executing, and they check back in and keep refining it. I do not believe that it’s a beginning of the end of human executives. We touched on this on the panel. Someone has to set the intentionality, say this is what we stand for and these values that we want to protect. There’s a huge presence of ad tech in all forms here. How much do you try to take advantage of learning about that while you’re here? You know, it’s bewildering. The thing I’ve been trying to focus on is not what’s going to help me out incrementally, someone who says they “I can make what you’re doing more efficient.” What I am looking at is what ad tech is going to change the system? The most profound shift for me in ad tech is AI agents. If I look at search, that changes things fundamentally. It will definitely change my approach to SEO and SEM, how brands are built and valued. I think the ad tech companies that can help me understand how that is going to work in a world where you have autonomous agents mixing with human beings, that’s what I’m paying attention to. I saw a demo of something yesterday, pre-release, applying AI to a huge database of creative testing, media data, etc. You use natural language questions to get the creative elements most likely to work, then it suggests new creative briefs with specific elements. Is that something you think will shape the future? I do. I think it’s an exciting opportunity to be more efficient in developing creative outputs. We should use it, elements of things that worked in the past, and leverage it for the present. But I think what’s going to really distinguish people going forward, breakthrough creativity, has something emergent that has not existed in the past. That’s something that, while imperfect, is differentiated. Go back to music: If I’m a machine, and I look back, I’d be confused by how classical led to the blues. But let’s say they figure that out. It won’t get you to jazz. Because everything about jazz is inconsistent, and it certainly won’t get you from that to rock and roll. I think about broader creativity in the same way. You’ll have this mainstream kind of creativity based on the things that we know. And it will be effective because it pulls the triggers that get emotions going, or rational minds going. But the ones that are really going to stand out, they’ll break the pattern. I think there’s going to be a special class of creative people who are dedicated to that. You do wonder whether, in creative optimization, if you get a doom loop similar to what you get in performance media, where you keep doing the same thing, but incrementally it works a little less each time. That’s right. Because all this is based on knowledge of the past. More from Ad Age: This new agency is staffed with more AI agents than people Autodesk CMO on AI’s new phase, Gen Z in the workforce and brand-building NFL CMO on reaching youth and diverse consumers through philanthropic marketing