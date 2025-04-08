Small Agency Awards

Ad Age announces judges for 2025 Small Agency Awards

Top row: Andrés Ordóñez, FCB; Shruti Dang, Dang; Nick Law, Accenture Song Botton row: Kelsey Hodgkin, Special U.S.; God-is Rivera, Burrell Communications; Mary Lou Bunn, Flower Shop.
This year's Small Agency Awards judges include: (top row) Andrés Ordóñez, FCB; Shruti Dang, Dang; Nick Law, Accenture Song; (bottom row) Kelsey Hodgkin, Special U.S.; God-is Rivera, Burrell Communications; and Mary Lou Bunn, Flower Shop. (Photos courtesy of the judges)
April 08, 2025 03:53 PM

