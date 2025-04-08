Ad Age announces judges for 2025 Small Agency Awards

Ad Age today announces the jury panel for its Small Agency Awards, the only event of its kind in the industry that recognizes independent agencies with 150 or fewer employees. This year’s team of outside judges includes a who’s who of marketing from agencies of all sizes around the country; they will judge Campaigns of the Year in categories including business-to-business, experiential, digital, health care, integrated, media and pro bono. Last year’s winners can be found here “We are grateful to have lined up this prestigious group of judges for the Small Agency Awards, which is one of our most important franchises,” said Judy Pollack, executive editor of Ad Age. “These executives lead some of the best agencies in the business and are uniquely qualified to identify the best work coming from a talented and growing crop of indies.” This year’s judges include: Guto Araki, CEO and co-founder, Fellow Kids and founder, Biite Nedal Ahmed, executive creative director, Uncommon Creative Studio Avinash Baliga, chief creative officer, Tombras Mary Lou Bunn, CEO and founder, Flower Shop God-is Rivera, chief strategy officer, Burrell Communications Shruti Dang, chief operating officer and co-founder, Dang Kelsey Hodgkin, CEO and partner, Special U.S. Bill Imada, founder, chairman and chief connectivity officer, IW Group Nick Law, creative chairperson, Accenture Song Tara Lawall, chief creative officer and partner, Rethink New York Colleen Leddy, most recently partner and chief strategy officer, Quality Experience Andrés Ordóñez, global chief creative officer, FCB Jonathan Santana, chief creative officer, Johannes Leonardo Nicole Wyche-Huffman, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Notorious111 In addition to Campaigns of the Year, the Ad Age Small Agency Awards recognize the best independent agencies in the U.S., awarded by employee size, region and discipline as judged by Ad Age editors. We also award one winner in each of the people categories (Executive of the Year; Account Manager of the Year; Agency Producer of the Year; Creative of the Year; Media Planner of the Year; and Strategic Planner of the Year). Winners will be announced at the Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards in Toronto, July 22-23. Entries are open until April 16; for more information and applications, visit AdAge.com/SAA2025.