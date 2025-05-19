\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n Ad Age's Tech Power List 2025 highlights brand leaders who are transforming their organizations with every fiber of emerging technology available. There are executives from the major ad holding companies remaking their organizations and the industry in the process. Meanwhile, vibrant creators are using AI to move creativity forward in music and Hollywood.\n \n This year's roster of tech visionaries are avatars for a sea change in the industry. For example, Dodie Itaoui at Galderma embraced generative AI and mixed reality for experiential marketing, while Kellanova's Louise Cotterill made a bold bet on data clean rooms.\n “You're either ahead of these curves and you're directing where they're going, or you're waiting until somebody else does that,” said Evan Barocas of T-Mobile, another one of this year's honorees.\n Leaders at top ad agency companies are represented, too, as they update established business models for the future. GroupM's Brian Lesser is implementing a five-year plan while Scott Hagedorn at Publicis Groupe is leading a $326 million investment into AI. Meanwhile, ad tech platforms such as Scope3, whose Anne Coghlan is honored this year, are developing agentic AI for programmatic advertising.\n Jason Zada of Secret Level thinks every brand can run a Hollywood studio through generative AI. And Will Hatcher, aka King Willonius, parlayed a viral hit AI-generated song, in the middle of the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef, into a musical opportunity of a lifetime.\n Read more about these leaders and others who are setting the pace as the industry prepares for what's next.\n Hear how tech and other advancements are powerful smarter, data-driven marketing strategies at the Ad Age Data-Driven Marketing Playbook on May 22.\n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Evan Barocas\n Senior Director of Digital Media, T-Mobile\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Anne Coghlan\n Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Scope3\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Louise Cotterill\n Senior Director of Insights and Intelligence, Kellanova\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Ivan Dashkov\n Head of Emerging Marketing Tech, Puma\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Rebecca Dykema\n Senior VP of Partnerships and Creative Transformation, CreativeX\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Scott Hagedorn\n Global Chief Solutions Architect, Publicis Groupe\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n King Willonius (Will Hatcher)\n AI Director, Tool\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Dodie Itaoui\n Global Head of Digital Marketing, Media and Brand Engagement, Galderma\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Rukmini Iyer\n Corporate VP of Ads Engineering, Microsoft Advertising\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Brian Lesser\n Global CEO, GroupM\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Mark Marshall\n Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Priti Mhatre\n Chief Product and AI Officer, Hogarth\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Candace Mitchell\n Founder and CEO, Myavana\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Seojoon Oh\n Product Manager, Uber\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Richard Raddon\n Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Zefr\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Asha Shivaji\n CEO and Co-Founder, SeeMe Index\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Chloe Wix\n Global Head of Product and Commercial Growth, Spotify\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Jason Zada\n Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Secret Level\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Andrea Zaretsky\n CMO, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and E-Trade\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Shirli Zelcer\n Chief Data and Technology Officer, Dentsu\n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n Web Production by Corey Holmes.\n \n\n\n