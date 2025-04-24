TV Upfront

7 live sports predictions for the TV upfronts

An illustration showing a CRT TV with a black and white spiral displayed on its screen, against a golden yellow ray background, while thirteen colorful various sports balls, such as a basketball and soccer ball, also including a badminton birdie and hockey puck, float around in a whimsical manner.
Ad Age surveyed top sports buyers and sellers about the biggest live sports trends playing out in this year’s upfront market. (Illustration by Natalie Skopelja/Ad Age)
PH
By:
Parker Herren
April 24, 2025 09:00 AM

Featured Stories

Behind the rise of agency chief AI officers
Behind the rise of agency chief AI officers
How Journeys is capturing Gen Z’s attention with a TikTok series starring Bigfoot’s daughter
How Journeys is capturing Gen Z’s attention with a TikTok series starring Bigfoot’s daughter
7 live sports predictions for the TV upfronts
7 live sports predictions for the TV upfronts
How marketers are adjusting their budgets—including reducing agency expenses
How marketers are adjusting their budgets—including reducing agency expenses