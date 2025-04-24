7 live sports predictions for the TV upfronts

The broadcast upfront week, during which major network groups and streamers wine and dine agencies and marketers, has traditionally kicked off the upfront marketplace in which the bulk of TV ad dollars are committed. But more and more, ad deals for major live sports events occur earlier as brands rush to lock in their spots for the increasingly scarce—and expensive—inventory. Media companies have been hitting the negotiation table earlier each year, particularly as demand for live sports inventory continues to butt heads with economic uncertainty. NBCUniversal, for example, has its mega-tentpole slate including 2026’s Super Bowl, Winter Olympics and NBA All-Star Game as well as Telemundo’s Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA World Cup. Read more: Inside NBCU’s Super Bowl 2026 ad pitch Ad Age surveyed top sports buyers and sellers about the biggest live sports trends playing out in this year’s upfront market, which range from the impact of high-priced rights renewals to the growth of streaming audiences to higher competition for tighter budgets, plus which sports properties or capabilities have been underinvested in to keep an eye on this year. More predictions: 8 AI and tech predictions for the TV upfronts Responses have been edited for length and clarity. Sy Chabba, executive VP and director of strategic planning, KSM Media Top trend: We see an increased emphasis on multi-platform and bundled deals with live sports now being spread across linear TV, streaming services and digital platforms; advertisers are seeking comprehensive, multi-platform deals. Data-driven strategies are increasing demand for precise audience measurement and attribution as advertisers want to understand the true impact of their sports advertising investments. To watch: We see a potential resurgence or, at least, a stabilization of regional sports networks’ value, particularly for advertisers targeting specific, passionate fan bases. RSNs still hold a unique position in delivering intensely loyal, geographically concentrated audiences. … As measurement technology improves, the true value of these hyper-local advertising opportunities will become more clear. Kevin Collins, executive VP, sports marketplace strategy, IPG Mediabrands Top trend: Will [this year’s upfront] finally be the year when live sports is the driving force? We see three nights of NBA programming in primetime across NBC/Peacock, Amazon and Disney, and the success of [the College Football Playoff] on Disney showcased the strength of live sports programming in traditional entertainment time slots. In the first quarter of 2026, there will be tentpole events including the Winter Olympics, Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Game across NBC networks in a 17-day span … It will be interesting to see how other legacy broadcasters, as well as streamers, counter this programming.. To watch: NIL—The emergence of NIL has brought so much parity to the college sports landscape. Advertisers need to diversify their investments to have a major college sports footprint, as relying on one major conference, e.g. SEC, might not have as much of an impact as it once did. Rita Ferro, president of global advertising, Disney Top trend: Live sports are no longer just a piece of the upfront mix—they’re a catalyst for strategic investment. We’re seeing more entrants vying for sports content around key cultural moments in the sports calendar. Media buyers are thinking more holistically—they’re packaging live across platforms, building longer-term deals around key tentpoles and leaning into activations that go beyond the screen. To watch: College sports! Women’s College Sports! From gymnastics to softball to the Women’s NCAA Tournament, these events are drawing significant audiences, particularly among Gen Z and young female fans. The cultural energy is there, the talent is magnetic and yet many brands still view these properties as secondary. That’s a missed opportunity. As we move toward a more inclusive and impact-driven advertising environment, these are the kinds of spaces that will deliver both reach and relevance. Peter Lazarus, executive VP, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal Top trend: Over the last few years, there has been an immense focus on streaming, especially with new players acquiring sports rights. However, the power of broadcast TV with its massive reach is still critical to advertisers. 86% of viewers watched the Paris Olympics on linear TV—advertisers need to remember the large-scale reach broadcast offers, especially for major sports properties. To watch: The power of integrated marketing has long been overlooked, especially in the sports world. With so many properties, there are ample opportunities to weave a story across sports and platforms. Brands need to think holistically about sports programming and the opportunities to connect with viewers across multiple touchpoints instead of thinking about their campaigns exclusively by property. James McNamara, senior VP, national video investment, Canvas Worldwide Top trend: Rising rights fees will continue to have ripple effects throughout the rest of the industry; as broadcasters and streamers continue to invest in expensive live event programming, how much budget will content providers be willing to invest in new scripted content? To watch: The Unrivaled basketball league. With a year of play under their belt, increased support and promotion from the network [Warner Bros Discovery’s TNT and TruTV], an up-tempo style of play and pay packages that incentivize top players to stick around rather than go overseas in the offseason, the league is in a great position to continue to grow. The evolution of MLB rights will be interesting to watch. MLB has traditionally had a stronger regional and local draw rather than a national one. Look for the league to get creative in how it bundles its games and monetizes its product as it moves on from ESPN. Adam Schwartz, senior VP, integrated investment, sports, Horizon Media Top trend: Advertisers are going to continue to invest significantly in live sports, with an emphasis placed on “owning” the game. Brands and networks alike are going to increase their multiplatform buys to hit the fan at every possible touchpoint. The planning and strategizing will occur earlier and earlier to ensure success. To watch: As live sports continue to garner increasing consumer interest and networks look to expand their live sports portfolios, I believe the beneficiaries will be niche, Olympic-type sports. We’ve already witnessed the expansion of NCAA sports across the video landscape—sports like gymnastics, swimming and volleyball are going to be more visible. I expect more of an emphasis to be placed on partnering with lower-tier sports that have the potential to grow. Jimmy Spano, executive VP, head of Dentsu Media Sports Top trend: We will see the impact of several major sports tentpole events taking place in 2026—Super Bowl, Olympics, World Cup. [Media] partners are looking to take advantage by leveraging tentpoles to extract incremental spending across their portfolio. Brands may have to shift spend away from other sports partners in order to fund incremental, so it will be interesting to see how the marketplace reacts to try retaining spend. With multiple tentpoles in 2026, will brands have “leftover” budgets to fund sports deals typically supported on an annual basis? Will media partners offer benefits or incentives to attract brands to retain their share or mitigate potential losses due to tentpoles? To watch: Slow adoption of women’s NCAA sports other than basketball and March Madness. The WNBA and Women's March Madness tournament have experienced massive growth throughout the Caitlin Clarke era across viewership, brand support, fan base, attendance, etc. During the same period of time, other women's NCAA sports have produced growth and success against all the key metrics reached by women's basketball, except the support from brands in both media and marketing—support that is well-warranted.