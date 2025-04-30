6 measurement predictions for the TV upfronts

This year’s upfront marks a turning point in the new currency conversation as Nielsen plans to sunset its panel-only measurement as currency for transacting TV inventory later this year. As such, the long-discussed transition to big data products from Nielsen, VideoAmp, iSpot, Comscore and others will occur in full force, bringing new challenges for the upfront market. Read more: Inside TV’s big data tipping point, and how it impacts the upfront Beyond currency, broader evolutions persist across the marketplace, such as continued calls for better cross-platform measurement as viewership fragmentation across platforms and performance metrics become more important to combat economic uncertainty haunting the upfronts. Key Takeaways: Ad Age surveyed top media buyers and sellers to hear what the most impactful changes in measurement will be in this year’s upfront marketplace, as well as their top wants for the future of measurement. More: 8 streaming and CTV predictions for the TV upfronts Responses have been edited for clarity and length. Lydia Daly, executive VP, Audience & Marketplace Intelligence, Paramount Change: [This year’s] top measurement takeaway will be the industry’s definitive acceptance that all currency is now “new currency.” We’re witnessing the final dissolution of the single-currency marketplace that defined TV advertising for decades with the embrace of big data products. This isn’t merely a transition but a permanent structural change to how media is valued and traded. There is no more wait-and-see. Want: It’s time to move beyond the limits of last-click attribution. These narrow frameworks often undervalue premium video—across linear, addressable and streaming—even though TV has a strong track record of driving consumer action. When done well, video blends emotional storytelling with broad reach, creating the consideration and intent that shape purchase decisions. Shifting to more sophisticated, multi-touch attribution will give a clearer view of the full consumer journey. While full transformation may take time, we’re seeing encouraging progress in the breakdown of siloes between brand and performance teams, exploration of more advanced measurement approaches and general embracing of the complexity required to best understand and optimize the customer experience. Kym Frank, senior VP, ad sales research, Fox Corporation Change: We are all in a state of measurement transition, whether it is from Nielsen panel to big data, the expansion of OOH TV measurement or from one currency to another. This is a year of significant change, and the changes made will be reflected in deals for years to come. As a result of the current currency ecosystem, we have increased our agility with flexible software, systems and strategies so we will all be better prepared for any new changes in the future. Want: While we are flexible and happy to work with our partners using multiple currencies, it simplifies the process when everyone is speaking the same language. It would be preferable to spend more time and resources on providing state-of-the-art solutions to our partners rather than on translating between one currency and another. Dana McGraw, senior VP, data and measurement science, Disney Change: Advertisers are pushing for greater visibility—not just impressions or GRPs, but meaningful outcomes tied to campaign and business objectives. Focusing on impact and not just delivery can fundamentally change how upfronts are negotiated and evaluated. Flexibility will drive future deals—varied measurement frameworks are a key differentiator among agencies and brands, and flexibility and openness from publishers will be critical. Advertisers will want greater data transparency and tailored measurement solutions that fit the unique needs of their businesses. Want: Increased focus on accuracy of measurement and not measurement for measurement’s sake. But most importantly, there needs to be comparable expectations of transparency across publishers and platforms of all varieties. Gina Reduto, executive VP, strategy for advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal Change: Now more than ever, marketers need to understand how their campaigns are performing across the entire TV video ecosystem. TV drives full-funnel results, especially at the middle of the funnel where consumers are making decisions. We’ll start to see optimization move beyond reach and frequency to incorporate more mid and lower-funnel outcomes optimization. Want: We’ve talked about this for years, but measurement in 2025 should be easy-to-use, accurate, transparent and standardized. As part of that, we need to shift away from the over-reliance on broad demos as the de facto measurement currency because it does not provide a complete, accurate view of campaign performance. Luke Stillman, executive VP, market insights, demand and strategic innovation, Magna Change: Measurement remains a fundamental pillar of all video deals. This year, the focus is on a smooth and equitable transition to Nielsen’s big data currency. Regardless of the currency used, real viewership hasn’t changed. Advertisers should expect their investment to secure a consistent share of total viewership, just as it has in previous years. Networks recognize this, and we anticipate that upfront deal pricing will reflect this fundamental reality. There’s a broad assumption that the viewership lift from Nielsen Panel-only to Big Data + Panel is significant, often assumed to be in the mid-double digits or higher. But in reality, for most networks, we’ve seen relatively stable year-over-year trends with changes typically in the low single digits. There are exceptions in both directions, as we’ve seen declines and high lifts, but for the most part, the narrative around “big lifts” is often overstated and doesn’t reflect the nuanced impact of the new measurement approach. Want: While multiple measurement providers are gaining traction in upfront deals targeting advanced audiences, Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel remains the industry standard for demo-based measurement. The marketplace benefits when advertisers have greater choice and flexibility in structuring video deals, including more options for measurement. Expanding these choices would further enhance transparency and accountability across the ecosystem. Tom Ziangas, senior VP, research and strategic insights, Hallmark Media Change: Nielsen will dominate the measurement landscape, and alternative currencies players will continue to make inroads in the advanced advertising space and inch into age/gender demographics. We are two years away from either/or scenarios of dropping Nielsen altogether. Want: A full switch to advanced audiences from the legacy age/gender demographics. Demographics reflect a proxy for advertiser targets, and now that we have actual ad segments, we can integrate from first and third-party data. Return on ad spend (ROAS) becomes a reality moving forward with advanced audiences as we can merge the ad exposures with sales.