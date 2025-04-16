TV Upfront

Inside TV upfront trends—TelevisaUnivision’s Donna Speciale talks tariff impact and big data transformation

A crowd cheers for a performer on stage at TelevisaUnivision's Casa Creator event
TelevisaUnivision gathered Latin influencers at its youth music awards (TelevisaUnivision)
PH
By:
Parker Herren
April 16, 2025 09:00 AM

Featured Stories

Pringles and Miller Lite collaborate on grilled meat-flavored crisps
Pringles and Miller Lite collaborate on grilled meat-flavored crisps
Michael Gracey on his career in commercials, from Evian to Apple
Michael Gracey on his career in commercials, from Evian to Apple
How Rowan grew from piercing ears at Target to operating its own shops
How Rowan grew from piercing ears at Target to operating its own shops
Madwell loses Verizon, a major client, internal agency memo shows
Madwell loses Verizon, a major client, internal agency memo shows