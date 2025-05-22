TV upfronts under pressure—ad chiefs on what still matters and what doesn’t

Marketers are rethinking the value of upfront week—not just the events, but the entire premise. As tech giants such as Amazon and Netflix dominate conversations and attract buyer enthusiasm (buyers voted them the winners of upfronts week), traditional TV networks are left fighting to prove the relevance of their glitzy showcases. With billions of ad dollars on the line and dealmaking shifting to “always-on” models, this year’s upfronts raised a bigger question: Are these presentations still moving the market or just a historically prescribed song and dance?