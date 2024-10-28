Expedia Group—ad spending, facts and profile

\r\n Overview Expedia Group is a global online travel company based in Seattle. Business segments and operations See more: Expedia Group business and brands Expedia Group discussed its business structure and brand portfolio in its 10-K annual regulatory filing for the year ended December 2023: “We have the following reportable segments: B2C (formerly referred to as Retail), B2B and trivago. “Our B2C segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to our worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. “Our B2B segment fuels a wide range of travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management and financial institutions, who leverage our leading travel technology and tap into our diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to their travelers. In addition, through its sale in November 2021, our B2B segment included Egencia, a full-service travel management company that provided travel services to businesses and their corporate customers. “Our trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites.” The company discussed its marketing and business strategy in its 10-K for the year ended December 2023: “Over 25 years ago, we began operations as one of the first online travel agencies (OTAs) and played a significant role in revolutionizing and democratizing travel, by empowering customers to manage their own travel plans. We did so by building and then leveraging proprietary technology to connect partners and their respective inventory to those travelers, while unlocking the marketplace for travel to other businesses as well. “Since then, the travel industry has experienced significant transformation, including the material shift from offline to online travel booking. This transformation led to many years of exciting growth for OTAs along with increased competition. In order to remain innovative and competitive, we made several strategic acquisitions, which materially expanded the breadth and depth of our company. “Much of our strategy leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic focused on our brands competing aggressively for share ... around the world, each with their own offerings and benefits. However, it also created certain complexities and inefficiencies over time. “To reduce complexity and improve operations, in 2020, we shifted to a platform operating model, which enabled us to deliver more scalable services and operate much more efficiently. “For example, we now manage our marketing investments holistically across the entire brand portfolio, allowing us to optimize our spend to achieve better returns, and run on a unified marketing technology platform, improving our performance by scaling our marketing capabilities. “We also shifted to a unified brand strategy within our B2C business where we have a combined team making decisions across all our brands. These changes were made in an effort to simplify and streamline our organization, improve our cost structure, and the operation of our business. “Moreover, to streamline activities and enhance focus on our core businesses, we shut down or sold a number of businesses since the beginning of 2020, including Egencia, a travel management company focused on corporate travel. “On November 1, 2021, the sale of Egencia to American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) was completed. As part of the transaction, Expedia Group received a minority ownership position in the combined business and entered into a 10-year lodging supply agreement with GBT. Both Egencia pre-closing and the GBT lodging supply agreement impact our B2B segment financials. “The result of these cumulative actions enables more focus on improving the overall experience for our travelers. “In 2021, we began evolving our consumer retail strategy from being largely transactionally focused, where we were primarily focused on acquiring customers through performance marketing channels to building direct, longer-lasting relationships with our customers. “With that goal in mind, we focused towards increasing customer loyalty and app adoption as loyalty members and app users typically experience higher repeat rates, gross profits and bookings relative to non-loyalty members and non-app users. “Further, we aim to provide our customers with a high-quality product experience, strong membership benefits and broad multi-product supply offering, all of which encourages higher conversion, repeat rates and engagement. “As part of our platform operating model strategy, we migrated both the Hotels.com and Vrbo front-end stacks onto the Brand Expedia stack and created one unified front-end stack in 2023, which increases our test-and-learn capacity and feature release velocity while also providing a scalable and efficient base to operate upon. “We also launched One Key in the United States, which serves as the unified loyalty program under Brand Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo, enabling travelers to cross-earn and cross-redeem awards across these brands and our range of products such as air, hotels and alternative accommodations. One Key will also be launched in more countries going forward.” Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report is Expedia Group’s stated “advertising expense.” Expedia Group disclosed worldwide ad expenses of $3.8 billion in 2023, down 2.6% from $3.9 billion in 2022. Stated advertising expense consists of offline costs, including TV and print advertising, and online advertising. Advertising expense includes media and production costs. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is estimated by Ad Age Datacenter. Expedia made its Leading National Advertisers report debut in Ad Age’s June 2012 ranking of the top 100 U.S. advertisers (based on estimated 2011 U.S. ad spending). Links to Ad Age's advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Expedia Group financial results Read Expedia Group's annual filing Expedia Group owns a majority stake in trivago, a publicly traded hotel metasearch company based in Dusseldorf, Germany. Read trivago's annual filing Read trivago’s annual filing Deals and strategic moves Expedia Group timeline: 1996: Microsoft Corp.’s Travel Technology Group launched Expedia.com in October 1996. 1999: Microsoft staged initial public offering for Expedia Inc. under ticker EXPE. 1999: IAC (then known as USA Networks Inc.) bought Hotel Reservations Network (later renamed Hotels.com). 2000: IAC staged initial public offering for Hotels.com; IAC kept a stake. 2002: IAC bought controlling interest in Expedia Inc. (including Expedia.com). 2003: IAC bought all of Hotels.com. 2003: IAC bought all of Expedia. 2003: IAC bought anyway.com. 2003: IAC bought Hotwire. 2004: IAC bought Tripadvisor, an online travel-information media company. 2004: IAC bought minority stake in eLong, a travel booking site in China. 2005: IAC bought majority control of eLong. 2005: IAC spun off its travel-related businesses as Expedia Inc., a public company listed on Nasdaq. 2011: Expedia spun off Tripadvisor as a standalone, Nasdaq-listed online media company. 2012: Expedia acquired Via Travel, a travel-management company in the Nordics. 2013: Expedia bought a 63% stake in trivago, a hotel metasearch company based in Germany, for 477 million euros ($634 million). 2014: Expedia bought Auto Escape Group, an online car-rental reservation company in Europe. 2014: Expedia purchased Wotif.com Holdings (Wotif Group), an Australia-based online travel company. 2015: Expedia acquired online travel venture Travelocity, building on a long-term strategic marketing agreement announced in 2013. 2015: Expedia sold its majority stake in eLong. 2015: Expedia acquired Orbitz Worldwide, a U.S.-based online travel company. 2015: Expedia bought HomeAway, a U.S.-based operator of vacation-rental sites. 2017: Expedia bought a majority stake in SilverRail Technologies, a distributor of rail tickets for various global rail providers and carriers. 2018: Expedia Inc. in March 2018 changed its corporate name to Expedia Group Inc. 2019: Expedia Group in July 2019 bought Liberty Expedia Holdings, whose principal assets were e-commerce venture Vitalize LLC (formerly Bodybuilding.com LLC) and a stake in Expedia Group. 2020: Expedia Group in May 2020 sold Bodybuilding.com, an e-commerce business. 2020: Expedia sold SilverRail Technologies, a distributor of rail tickets. 2021: Expedia sold Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist. The company also sold one of its smaller businesses within its retail segment. 2021: Expedia sold Egencia, a corporate travel management company, to American Express Global Business Travel (Global Business Travel Group). Management and employees See more: Expedia Group management See more: Expedia Group careers Stock Expedia Group trades on Nasdaq under ticker EXPE. History See more: Expedia Group history