General Motors—ad spending, facts and profile

Overview General Motors Co. is a global automaker based in Detroit. Business segments and operations GM markets autos and trucks under four key brands: Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC. GM has equity stakes in companies, primarily in China, that develop, manufacture and/or market vehicles under the Baojun, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and Wuling brands. GM is developing autonomous vehicle technology through GM Cruise Holdings, a majority-owned subsidiary. Read more about GM's operations and brands Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide ad spending shown in the Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers report is stated "advertising and promotion" spending. GM disclosed worldwide advertising and promotion expenses of $3.6 billion in 2023, down 10% from $4.0 billion in 2022. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. ad spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is an Ad Age Datacenter estimate of U.S. advertising and promotion spending. Links to Ad Age's advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: GM financial results Read GM's annual filing Rankings GM ranked No. 1 in U.S. vehicle sales in 2023 and 2022. GM in 2022 reclaimed the top spot from Japan's Toyota Motor Corp., which had displaced GM as the top U.S. seller in 2021. Prior to 2021, GM was the top seller in the U.S. every year since 1931, when GM passed Ford Motor Co. Management and employees Mary Barra is GM's chair and CEO. She was named CEO in 2014 and became chair in 2016. See more: GM management See more: GM careers GM and Hyundai collaboration: GM and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. in September 2024 signed a memorandum of understanding to explore collaboration on vehicles, supply chain and clean-energy technologies. In a joint announcement that month, the companies said: "GM and Hyundai will look for ways to leverage their complementary scale and strengths to reduce costs and bring a wider range of vehicles and technologies to customers faster. Potential collaboration projects center on co-development and production of passenger and commercial vehicles, internal combustion engines and clean-energy, electric and hydrogen technologies." Holden: GM in 2021 discontinued the Holden brand, an Australian brand owned by GM since 1931. Opel/Vauxhall: GM in 2017 sold Opel/Vauxhall, its European unit, to PSA Group. PSA was an automaker based in Paris that marketed vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands. PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merged in January 2021 to form Stellantis. Other deals and strategic moves: GM in January 2011 changed the name of its South Korea unit, GM Daewoo, to GM Korea. Also in 2011, GM dropped the Daewoo brand in South Korea and began selling cars in that market as Chevrolets. Bankruptcy reorganization: Stung by the recession-fueled decline in auto industry sales, struggling with shrinking market share and overloaded with debt, century-old General Motors Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization on June 1, 2009. The new GM, under the name General Motors Co., emerged from a speedy bankruptcy on July 10, 2009. General Motors Co. emerged from bankruptcy with four core U.S. brands: Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC. Stock GM trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker: GM The new GM went public on Nov. 17, 2010, a year after emerging from bankruptcy. GM broke the record at that time for the largest-ever initial public offering. History GM was founded in 1908. See more: GM's history