Ad Age AMP FAQs \n\n\n\n\n\tHow does Amp compare to other company directories? \n\n\tOther company directories create content to support their listings. With Ad Age Amp, you’re able to capitalize on—and be linked to—any coverage your company already has on AdAge.com. Our site is a trusted industry news source with a built-in audience that draws more than 2 million unique visitors per month.\n\t\n\t\nHow do I create or claim an Amp profile? \n\n\tAmp profiles, or pages, are often automatically generated by our existing editorial coverage. That means your company may already have an Amp profile if you’ve been mentioned in Ad Age or Ad Age Creativity. If that’s the case, simply go to your page and click “Claim this profile” to sign up and get started. If you’re not sure, you can search for your company in the Amp search bar. Don’t see an existing profile? You can easily create one by visiting the sign up page. If you need any assistance, email us at adageamp@adage.com. We’ll be happy to help.\n\t\n\t\n\tHow much is a yearly Ad Age Amp subscription? \n\n\tIf you are claiming or creating a company profile, the annual cost depends on the size of your company. For companies with less than 20 employees, a profile page costs $999. Companies with 20 to 79 employees, a profile page costs $2,499. Companies with more than 80 employees, a profile page costs $4,995. If you have multiple profile pages and are interested in a group rate, please email adageamp@adage.com.\n\t\n\t\n\tWhere is Amp traffic directed from / who visits Amp? \n\n\tWhen your company is mentioned on AdAge.com, we link to your Ad Age Amp profile in the editorial article. Those links allow us to drive our readers to your personalized profile to learn more about you. Amp profiles also receive promotional support via our dedicated Amp newsletter, monthly spotlight articles and digital ads.\n\t\n\t\n\tIs Ad Age Amp worth it if my company has never been mentioned on AdAge.com? \n\n\tAbsolutely! Amp offers you the opportunity to add your work to AdAge.com—regardless of whether or not it’s covered by Ad Age editors. Once on the site, the site domain authority of AdAge.com provides increased SEO visibility and exposure. Additionally, we support our Ampers with promotions including site-wide banners, featured spots on the Amp homepage and inclusion in our custom content. The Ad Age Amp team can walk you through how to upload additional items. Email us at adageamp@adage.com.\n\t\n\t\n\tCan I upload work that hasn’t been covered by Ad Age or Creativity editorial? \n\n\tYes, this is one of the perks of having an Amp membership! We encourage you to work with us to upload your projects that have not been covered by Ad Age or Creativity editorial.\n\t\n\t\n\tHow many examples of work can I upload to my page? \n\n\tWe will help you upload as many examples of work as you like to your Amp profile.\n\t\n\t\n\tAre there any parameters for the work uploaded? \n\n\tWe want each Amp member to showcase their products and offerings in a way that resonates with the Ad Age audience. This can be anything from a creative campaign to a video explaining your services. For the best use of the work area, uploads should include a photo or video and explanatory copy.\n\t\n\t\n\tHow many client logos can I include on my page? \n\n\tA maximum of 20 client logos may be included on your Ad Age Amp page. You can include logos from both current and past clients.\n\t\n\t\n\tCan I add awards that weren’t covered by Ad Age? \n\n\tAbsolutely! We encourage you to add any and all awards and honorifics that your company has won, regardless of an award’s association with Ad Age.\n\t\n\t\n\tAre there any add-on features available in addition to what’s included with my Amp page? \n\n\tYes, Ad Age Amp will write an article or produce a video covering your company and feature your founder, creative director or other executive(s). Amp will collaborate with you on content angle, subject and format. Available content formats include:\n\tStandard Q&A article format\n\t\tLonger feature-article format\n\t\tBehind the Work video format\n\t\t“Amp &” video format\n\t\n\tFor more information on the add-on opportunities, email adageamp@adage.com.\n\t\n\t\n\tDo add-ons cost more? \n\n\tYes, add-ons are incremental to the cost of your Ad Age Amp page. For more information on add-ons including pricing, please email adageamp@adage.com.\n\t\n\t\n\tHow do I get my agency featured on the Amp and Creativity homepages? \n\n\tEvery couple of weeks, we pick a profile that is making the most of their Ad Age Amp profile (think updated work, interesting bio, or appealing header image) and feature it on our Amp or Creativity sites. If you think your profile fits the bill, please email adageamp@adage.com to be featured.\n\t\n\t\n\tDoes Ad Age do anything to promote my Amp profile page once I’ve signed up? \n\n\tAmp has a suite of built-in promotions to support our Ampers, including site-wide banners and featured spotlights on Amp and Creativity homepages. We also have a monthly Amp newsletter and spotlight article that provides additional exposure.\n\t\n\t\n\t\n\tDoes my Amp profile live behind the paywall? \n\n\tAs Ad Age Amp is its own platform, Amp profiles are always accessible! However, if your company has been included in an editorial article on AdAge.com, please note that editorial articles are subject to the paywall on AdAge.com.\n\t\n\t\n\tOur work is not up-to-date, can I add more recent pieces? \n\n\tOur team will work with you to make sure your page is up-to-date. If you have new content you’d like to add, or have questions about personalizing your page, please email adageamp@adage.com.\n\t\n\t\n\tCan I submit a full campaign or one piece of a campaign? \n\n\tYes, you can submit a full campaign or one piece of a campaign as long as the assets meets the creative guidelines.\n\t\n\t\n \n\n\n