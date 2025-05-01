Influencers & Creators

Why B2B brands are going all in on creator marketing—and inside LinkedIn’s new video tool

Hootsuite recently launched its first regularly occurring creator campaign.
Brandon Doerrer
May 01, 2025 04:01 AM

2025 Creativity Awards
Introducing the winners of the 2025 Ad Age Creativity Awards
Four juries selected the top entries in Work, People, Creative Marketing and Production.

Tim Nudd
Brandon Doerrer
Visa’s CMO on AI agents, ad tech and the future of creativity
Jack Neff
Tariffs at Possible—ad leaders confront disruption in retail, ad tech and upfronts
Garett Sloane
Jack Neff
Gillian Follett
Parker Herren
