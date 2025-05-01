Why B2B brands are going all in on creator marketing—and inside LinkedIn’s new video tool

Business-to-business brands are ramping up their creator marketing efforts and getting more creative with their campaigns. In response, LinkedIn, the most popular B2B social platform, has announced a video ad tool to support the newfound appetite for creator marketing. The spike in B2B creator marketing is due to a confluence of factors. For one, the very definition of a B2B creator has opened up, said Kaylen McNamara, chief business officer at VaynerX. "Whenever B2B brands would leverage outside talent, it was usually to rally internal employees at some summit, or maybe they would have a really mainstream celebrity as part of a campaign to get a splash of awareness," she said. "The difference is now it's about folks who are famous within the business world." Brendan Gahan, CEO and co-founder of LinkedIn influencer marketing agency Creator Authority, expects to launch three times as many B2B creator campaigns this year compared to last. "Last year was a very foundational year in formalizing that this is a thing," Gahan said. "It took time to work its way into marketing budgets. Our fourth quarter was noticeably bigger and this year, our first quarter is way, way, way, way bigger.” Aneesh Lal, founder of B2B creator monetization company Wishly Group, now represents 30 creators who have worked with brands such as Salesforce, HubSpot and ZoomInfo. His roster is set to do at least 75 campaigns this month. Back in August, his roster of five creators did about 10 campaigns. As the pool of B2B creators has grown, marketers have options to choose from, but have also seen stiffer competition, which has pushed them to embrace creator marketing even faster. “There’s way more competition,” said Eileen Kwok, social and influencer marketing strategist at social media management platform Hootsuite. “When we started in 2023, we were the first ones, so the results were amazing and that was very nice. But I’m now also seeing a lot more creators on LinkedIn, which is also nice.” LinkedIn leads the way with creator marketing The influx of B2B creators has been driven in no small part by LinkedIn’s investment in creator marketing tools, which now includes video ad placements within creator posts While B2B brands advertise on several platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, around “80% of the energy is on LinkedIn” due to the high quantity of decision makers within businesses on the platform, McNamara said. LinkedIn is further positioning itself as the de facto B2B creator marketing platform, announcing today that it’s expanding and renaming its Wire Program to allow marketers to run pre-roll ads on creator video posts. The offering is now called BrandLink and creator functionality is targeted to go live on June 2. Marketers will be able to sponsor creator and publisher video series on topics such as AI, small businesses and female leadership. Brands will work with LinkedIn to identify their preferred show and run pre-roll video ads. The Wire Program initially only let marketers run pre-roll ads on publisher posts when it launched in June 2024. The expansion is LinkedIn’s way of doubling down on video, which has performed well for publishers. It also gives creators a new way to monetize their content. Since launching the Wire Program, advertisers have seen 130% higher video completion rates and a 23% higher view rate compared to standard video ads, according to the platform. BrandLink will be LinkedIn’s first ad revenue sharing program for creators, said Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of product at LinkedIn. He declined to share how the platform will split revenue with creators. “When we shared this plan with creators, there was a lot of excitement,” he said. “We see more creators coming to the platform. This toolset didn’t exist in terms of monetization and now we’re addressing it.” LinkedIn’s announcement comes just a few days before its inaugural NewFront on May 5. See the full calendar: TV upfronts and NewFronts 2025 calendar Creator Authority has also observed 1.4 times more engagement from video compared to static posts, 36% year-over-year growth in video viewership, as well as video posts being shared 20 times more than text-only posts. “That is probably the single biggest driver overall because we’re already seeing creators from other platforms shift into LinkedIn,” Gahan said. “We’re seeing people who historically wouldn’t be writing on LinkedIn doing video.” Video tools and monetization have helped B2B creators get started on the platform. They sometimes stumble into the role as working professionals trying to promote their own businesses. It’s an even easier process for those who have already been creating video content on other platforms, Lal said. “The video feed made it so much easier for those who are creating short-form content on YouTube and Instagram to bring it over,” he said. Creators such as Natalie Marshall, aka Corporate Natalie, are among those who have embraced video on LinkedIn. A vast majority of her posts are videos, including work for brands such as Meta. While not explicitly targeted towards a B2B audience, Yahoo last month shipped social media execs keyboards adorned with tufts of grass so they could experience the great outdoors without taking a break from work. B2B creators such as Gabriel Gomez posted unboxing videos on LinkedIn. “I think a lot of brands are getting way more comfortable on LinkedIn and are getting more creative with their partnerships,” Kwok said. “There are a lot of fun ones coming out, so it’s cool to see that LinkedIn is no longer that stuffy, incredibly corporate network.” B2B brands embrace static posts for creator campaigns Despite LinkedIn’s video investments, some B2B brands still prefer static posts for their creator campaigns. Hootsuite last month launched its first regularly occurring creator series called the “social media help desk.” It recruited four B2B creators—Jayde Powell, Brandon Smithwrick, Sophie Miller and Jazmin Griffith—to give advice to social media managers at other brands in their comment sections for one week. It launched the campaign by having each creator post a photo of themselves in front of a red Hootsuite-branded rotary phone. “We find a lot of success in static posts because we lean into props, which bring the creative to life,” Kwok said. “A static image on a LinkedIn post is so native to the platform that I still think that’s a tactic that performs the best for us.” Hootsuite has typically saved creator work for tentpole moments throughout the year when it needs to generate a lot of short-lived awareness. It plans to staff its social media help desk every quarter, however, as it tackles different topics relevant to social marketers. “When we worked with influencers on big campaign moments, we would see a huge spike in mentions for one month, but crickets the next month,” Kwok said. “We want to make sure we have consistent mentions and a consistently high social share of voice.” More than half of B2B marketers say that, on average, sponsored influencer content converts better than organic content posted on brand accounts, according to Sprout Social‘s Q1 Pulse Survey. Agencies have even utilized creators to help secure new business. VaynerX brought more than 10 creators onto its yacht at this week’s Possible conference to discuss the creator economy. It plans to create content with that talent that it will post on LinkedIn for business development. “We’re not here because we think Gary [Vaynerchuk‘s] keynotes are going to singularly get us new business,” McNamara said. “We’re here because we going to create 150 ads with creators who are coming on the yacht and we’re gonna use that for weeks and months to come to get out all the messages we believe in … we had a roundtable about the rise of the virtual influencer we’re going to use to do business development and marketing on LinkedIn.” Read Ad Age’s Possible coverage: Gary Vaynerchuk slams brands’ reliance on paid over organic social B2B creator marketing challenges Working with B2B creators comes with its own set of unique challenges. They tend to be much busier than their business-to-consumer counterparts because they likely have full-time jobs beyond content creation, for example. This has resulted in creators missing deadlines and has made communicating with talent much harder, Kwok said. Hootsuite has recently set stricter guidelines surrounding communication and sending deliverables. “Now, if you look at our brief, it’s incredibly detailed,” Kwok said. “We say we want to see everything by a specific date and time.” B2B creators have also started to raise their rates as word of mouth spreads about what talent is charging, Kwok said. Despite these challenges, advertisers expect the B2B creator market to continue growing and maturing. “Audiences are starting to care about the person behind the professional,” Lal said.