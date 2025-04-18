Influencers & Creators

Why influencer performance, not just reach, mattered more at Coachella this year

Two photos, one of a crowd of influencers at Revolve Festival and one of attendees in front of the 818 Outpost sign.
Revolve and 818 Tequila both prioritized more intimate influencer events at Coachella this year. (Ad Age composite: Revolve, 818 Tequila)
GF
By:
Gillian Follett
April 18, 2025 02:44 PM

