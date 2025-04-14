Influencers & Creators

Inside UPS’ creator-led series with Kareem Rahma generating millions of TikTok and Instagram views

Kareem Rahma and a UPS driver sit on the back of a UPS truck and smile at the camera.
Kareem Rahma (left) hosts UPS' new social media series "Business Trips," featuring UPS drivers and small businesses that rely on them. (UPS)
GF
By:
Gillian Follett
April 14, 2025 09:00 AM

Featured Stories

DTC marketing strategies—why Headspace is crowdsourcing talent
DTC marketing strategies—why Headspace is crowdsourcing talent
Walmart Connect’s first Vizio play— bringing CTV inventory to retail advertisers
Walmart Connect’s first Vizio play— bringing CTV inventory to retail advertisers
Inside UPS’ creator-led series with Kareem Rahma generating millions of TikTok and Instagram views
Inside UPS’ creator-led series with Kareem Rahma generating millions of TikTok and Instagram views
Watch: Purpose marketing hits and misses from Tiffany, CoorDown, Corona, Stabilo and more
Watch: Purpose marketing hits and misses from Tiffany, CoorDown, Corona, Stabilo and more