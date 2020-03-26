Ad Age Events

How brands can adjust their advertising in today’s climate: Ad Age Virtual Pages

Do's and don’ts in the age of COVID-19
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 26, 2020.

Watch the livestream here at 3 p.m. Eastern—and join the conversation on Facebook, Periscope and Twitch.

Ad Age Inside Pages is going virtual, bringing you live conversations with industry players from our homes to yours. Hosted by Ad Age editors and reporters, Ad Age Virtual Pages gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the news and topics capturing the industry's attention.

Up first: Do's and don'ts in the age of COVID-19. Ad Age Senior Editor Jeanine Poggi chats with Marla Kaplowitz, President and CEO of the 4A's, about how brands can adjust their advertising in today's climate. Tune in live at 3 p.m. ET to hear which marketers are getting it right, who's missing the mark and what to keep in mind when planning campaigns.

RSVP here.

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Letter from the editor: Ad Age pauses upcoming events

Letter from the editor: Ad Age pauses upcoming events

5 growth opportunities for health and wellness brands

5 growth opportunities for health and wellness brands
Agency Agility In The Era of In-Housing

Agency Agility In The Era of In-Housing
Ad Age Road Trip

Ad Age Road Trip
Ad Age Inside Pages

Ad Age Inside Pages
New Year, New Challenges: Media and Agency Trends for 2019

New Year, New Challenges: Media and Agency Trends for 2019
Ad Age Datacenter webcast

Ad Age Datacenter webcast
A-List & Creativity Awards

A-List & Creativity Awards