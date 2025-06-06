Cannes Lions 2025—live updates from the advertising festival

For many agencies heading to Cannes this year, artificial intelligence isn’t just a discussion topic, <a href="https://adage.com/events-awards/cannes-lions/aa-how-agency-execs-are-using-ai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://adage.com/events-awards/cannes-lions/aa-how-agency-execs-are-using-ai/">it’s become their co-pilot</a> to make their time at the festival more efficient.From personalized itineraries and submission-writing assistants to event curation and new business intelligence, agencies are deploying AI tools to help out during what is typically a busy conference. Ad Age spoke with agency executives about the different ways that AI is helping them plan for Cannes.<a href="https://adage.com/events-awards/cannes-lions/aa-how-agency-execs-are-using-ai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://adage.com/events-awards/cannes-lions/aa-how-agency-execs-are-using-ai/"><b>Read the full story</b></a><i>—Brian Bonilla</i>